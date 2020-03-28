plot twist
- NewsMuni Long Unleashes A "Plot Twist" On "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album"The renowned singer-songwriter has finally shared her debut full-length project.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomGeorge Floyd & His Killer Derek Chauvin Worked Together At A ClubGeorge Floyd allegedly worked with his killer, police officer Derek Chauvin, at a club in Minneapolis.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Art Of Storytelling, With A TwistImmortal Technique and Jay-Z both delivered two of hip-hop's most memorable twists in "Dance With The Devil" and "Meet The Parents" respectively. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"The Office's" Final Season Almost Introduced A Surprising TwistTwo beloved characters almost had a falling out during "The Office's" Final season.By Alexander Cole