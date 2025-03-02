Drake Reposts Kim Kardashian Looking Her Best As "CRYING IN CHANEL" Plays In Background

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is among 2025's biggest hits so far, and everyone from hardcore OVO Stans to Kim Kardashian is bumping it. She recently posted a video on Instagram of her sleek black Chanel outfit for a recent event, fittingly soundtracked by the duo's standout "CRYING IN CHANEL." In fact, the 6ix God himself reposted this video, captioning it with a simple goat emoji. He's been loving the love for this new project, coming from all sorts of corners of fellow industry peers, huge celebrities, and most of all, the fans.

However, this Drake and Kim Kardashian connection raised many fans' eyebrows due to their complicated history together. We can't talk about it without mentioning the Toronto superstar's on-and-off-again rival, Kanye West. When affair rumors surfaced concerning Aubrey Graham and the socialite, Ye was a big reason as to why they became so prevalent, as he ranted about them on numerous occasions. Kim has denied any and all claims. Drizzy, on the other hand, seems happy to fuel the fire and poke the bear in the process.

Drake Tour

Of course, a lot of people assume that Kanye West might rant about Drake on Twitter now, his mad method of expressing himself and seeking provocative and controversial attention in the process. Ye has made his issues with Kim Kardashian no secret, either. But that case is even more complicated than that of the learner and master dynamic that the "Glow" pair share. Their coparenting dynamics represent a whole new side to the conflict that the media and gossip circles perpetuates. The Boy probably knows exactly the kind of reaction that this will garner.

Elsewhere, Drake recently returned to Toronto for a WWE event after canceling his remaining "Anita Max Win" tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. Kim Kardashian's goings-on mostly come up as a result of The Kardashians on Hulu, which gives fans a peep into earlier months of the family's lives. So maybe they're both too busy to ever comment on this again. But fans certainly won't forget, so we'll see how this discourse evolves.