Drake Shows Off His Aaliyah Hat After Surprising Crowd At WWE Elimination Chamber

Drake was away for a while, but he returned to Toronto for 2025's WWE Elimination Chamber, joined by Lil Yachty and a notable 'fit that he decided to show off via an Instagram Story mirror selfie. "This mirror missed me," he wrote in the post, also showing off the details of his Aaliyah hat. It's a collection of three portrait pictures of the legendary late singer along with her birth and death date. From afar, it looks like just a regular camo pattern, but a closer look keeps this fandom up. Of course, this is nothing new when it comes to the 6ix God.

Drake is a big fan of Aaliyah, as you may already know well from the rumors surrounding his involvement in her posthumous album. That obviously didn't end up panning out, but through his outfit choices, musical picks on social media, and many other public moves, it's clear that he still holds her legacy in the highest regard. Since 2005's Ultimate, we haven't really heard much new music apart from singles and posthumous collaborations, but there's still a lot of speculation around whether that could change in the future.

Regardless of what goes down, we're sure Drizzy will honor Aaliyah much more in the future. As for his Toronto homecoming, Drake canceled the remaining tour dates for his Australian and New Zealand "Anita Max Win" tour, citing scheduling conflicts with venues that presumably imposed too big of a financial burden. There is still some speculation about these circumstances, but at the end of the day, any speculative guess isn't as solid at press time as this official information. We wonder what else he might get up to back in the 6ix, or if he has plans to travel elsewhere. On the topic of tour dates, ticket holders will be able to return for a rescheduled show.