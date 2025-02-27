Kim Kardashian Admits North West Was Furious With Her For Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian says her daughter, North West, was mad at her for a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. She recalled how the now-11-year-old handled the separation during the latest episode of her family's reality series, The Kardashians. The topic arose while Kim was speaking with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

“The craziest thing happened. Tell me if this happened with Mason,” Kim told Kourtney, referring to her 15-year-old son. “North is like obsessed with me now. And calls me with her friends like, ‘Mom I love you, you’re the best mom. I love you so much.'” When Kourtney asked if Kim's changed in any way, she responded: “I mean possibly. It was a year of like mad at me... I think it was all the divorce. It’s insane the turnaround."

Kanye West's Nazi Posts

The revelation from Kim Kardashian comes as Kanye West has been making countless headlines in recent weeks for his antics online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he's labeled himself a Nazi, voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, came to the defense of Diddy, and much more. After airing a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website, he also started selling swastika t-shirts. West has even considered launching a Nazi-themed cryptocurrency. While he did backtrack at one point, writing in a post, "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi," he's already back to the antisemitism. On Thursday, he shared a video of necklace shaped in the form of swastika and wrote: "For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs."

Despite the drama, West has remained close with his daughter, North. He's planning on releasing his upcoming studio album, Bully, in celebration of her birthday in June. She also previously made an appearance on his album, Vultures, for the song, "Talking / Once Again."