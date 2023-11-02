Kanye West Has It All Figured Out: Kim Kardashian Details His Humble Lifestyle 

Apparently, Kanye West is living a humble life these days with his wife Bianca Censori, and his daughter, North, loves it. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed some of the struggles she faces as the primary caregiver for her children. Although she’s managed to keep her kids in a luxe mansion, North supposedly loves Ye’s modest way of living. Kim revealed that North actually prefers staying at her dad’s place, which doesn’t include the amenities of security or a chef, rather than her mom’s $60 million that boasts a personal cook and a manny.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best, he has it all figured out,’” Kim told Kourtney during the episode. “‘He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security',” Kim recalled North telling her. “‘He lives in an apartment.’ And then she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'” Additionally, North appreciates that Kanye and his wife cook their own food. Kourtney explained that she faces similar challenges with her three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she said would rather stay with their father, Scott Disick.

The latest episode of The Kardashians comes shortly after North West covered i-D Magazine where she opened up about her aspirations and showcased her personality outside of The Kardashians. During one point in the interview, she revealed that she has many career paths she’d like to pursue including becoming an athlete, a musical artist, and an entrepreneur who ultimately runs both Kanye’s Yeezy brand and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

“[I want to be] a basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” she told the publication. “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

