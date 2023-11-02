Kanye West Has It All Figured Out: Kim Kardashian Details His Humble Lifestyle 

North West appears to be a bigger fan of Kanye’s apartment than Kim Kardashian’s $60M mansion.

BYAron A.
Kanye West Has It All Figured Out: Kim Kardashian Details His Humble Lifestyle 

Apparently, Kanye West is living a humble life these days with his wife Bianca Censori, and his daughter, North, loves it. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed some of the struggles she faces as the primary caregiver for her children. Although she’s managed to keep her kids in a luxe mansion, North supposedly loves Ye’s modest way of living. Kim revealed that North actually prefers staying at her dad’s place, which doesn’t include the amenities of security or a chef, rather than her mom’s $60 million that boasts a personal cook and a manny.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best, he has it all figured out,’” Kim told Kourtney during the episode. “‘He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security',” Kim recalled North telling her. “‘He lives in an apartment.’ And then she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'” Additionally, North appreciates that Kanye and his wife cook their own food. Kourtney explained that she faces similar challenges with her three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she said would rather stay with their father, Scott Disick.

Read More: North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West Song, Claims She Wanted To Meet Tupac

North West Wants To Own Skims & Yeezy 

The latest episode of The Kardashians comes shortly after North West covered i-D Magazine where she opened up about her aspirations and showcased her personality outside of The Kardashians. During one point in the interview, she revealed that she has many career paths she’d like to pursue including becoming an athlete, a musical artist, and an entrepreneur who ultimately runs both Kanye’s Yeezy brand and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. 

“[I want to be] a basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” she told the publication. “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

Read More: North West’s Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye’s “Graduation” Era

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.