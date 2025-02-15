Drake Praised By Kanye West After Addressing Kendrick Lamar Feud On New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Ye spent his Valentine's Day bumping "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

Kanye West has officially returned to Twitter following the wildly offensive rant he went on earlier this month. During the rant, he called himself racist, praised Hitler, called for Diddy's freedom, and more. So far, his latest tweets haven't been nearly as hateful. This morning, for example, he hopped online to share his thoughts on Drake's new album with PartyNextDoor.

The duo dropped the project, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, yesterday in honor of Valentine's Day. It's since earned mixed reactions from listeners, but it looks like Ye is a fan. In a simple tweet, he showed love to Drake's track "Gimme A Hug" in particular, which appears to be a favorite for him. "Gimme a hug is incredible," he wrote. "Sheeeeeeesh." In the song, Drake seemingly reference his famous feud with Kendrick Lamar and others. He also throws a jab at Joe Budden.

Read More: Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Hateful Tirade To Put Grammys On Blast

Drake & PartyNextDoor Release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary/Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?" he rhymes. "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit." Ye is far from the first person to share their take on the song, as Joe Budden also recently reacted to it on his podcast, as did Melyssa Ford. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," Drake raps in the second verse.

"I'm just still processing," Ford said of the song. "I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." As for Budden, he was glad to hear her get her flowers. "I was happy [with] that," he claimed. "I was happy."

Read More: Scarlett Johansson Calls Out The Misuse of A.I. After Viral Fake Fight Video With Kanye West

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG" 5.7K
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Confronts Kendrick Lamar Feud & Other Rap Beef On New Album With PartyNextDoor 2.9K
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album 5.0K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 3.0K