Drake Praised By Kanye West After Addressing Kendrick Lamar Feud On New Album

Kanye West has officially returned to Twitter following the wildly offensive rant he went on earlier this month. During the rant, he called himself racist, praised Hitler, called for Diddy's freedom, and more. So far, his latest tweets haven't been nearly as hateful. This morning, for example, he hopped online to share his thoughts on Drake's new album with PartyNextDoor.
The duo dropped the project, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, yesterday in honor of Valentine's Day. It's since earned mixed reactions from listeners, but it looks like Ye is a fan. In a simple tweet, he showed love to Drake's track "Gimme A Hug" in particular, which appears to be a favorite for him. "Gimme a hug is incredible," he wrote. "Sheeeeeeesh." In the song, Drake seemingly reference his famous feud with Kendrick Lamar and others. He also throws a jab at Joe Budden.
Drake & PartyNextDoor Release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
"Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary/Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?" he rhymes. "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit." Ye is far from the first person to share their take on the song, as Joe Budden also recently reacted to it on his podcast, as did Melyssa Ford. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," Drake raps in the second verse.
"I'm just still processing," Ford said of the song. "I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." As for Budden, he was glad to hear her get her flowers. "I was happy [with] that," he claimed. "I was happy."
