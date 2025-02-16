Drake’s “NOKIA” Climbs Apple Music Chart As New Album Breaks Records

So far, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has been a success.

On Friday, Drake and PartyNextDoor unleashed their anxiously awaited new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project arrived just in time for Valentine's Day, and so far, has received mostly positive reviews. It's broken various streaming records, becoming the fastest album to reach No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music in 2025. It also got the most first-day streams for an R&B/Soul album in Apple Music history.

According to Chart Data, the milestones just keep coming, as Drake's track "NOKIA" has now entered the top 10 on U.S. Apple Music. The No. 1 spot is currently occupied by "GIMME A HUG," a song which sees Drake confront his viral rap beef with Kendrick Lamar and others. "Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary/Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?" he raps. "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit."

Drake & PartyNextDoor Deliver $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake has received a great deal of praise from fans and peers alike for his latest release. Yesterday, for example, Young Thug took to X with a message that most believe was about the Toronto rapper. "That boy back number one [goat emoji]," he wrote simply. Kanye West also took to the platform yesterday to share his thoughts on the project, making it clear that "GIMME A HUG" is a standout for him. "Gimme a hug is incredible," he declared. "Sheeeeeeesh."

Unfortunately for Drake, not everybody is a fan of the album. On The Breakfast Club recently, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in, claiming he thought it was boring. "I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all. I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B," he said.

