As the anticipated Drake and PartyNextDoor collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, soars to the top of the charts, the album cuts top singles charts. On Saturday, February 15, it was announce that the breakout single, "Gimme A Hug," is currently the number-one song on Apple Music. The single leads the way for a complete song takeover on the Apple Music charts with Drake and PartyNextDoor's faces spread across the Apple Music platfrom. The anticipated album was released while Drake and Unviersal Music Group begin a high-profile legal battle following the rap star filing a defamation lawsuit against the label over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

"Gimme A Hug" has recevied great remarks on social media. Kanye West, Drake's rival, shared a tweet prasing the song. "Gimme a hug is incredible sheeeeeesh," tweeted the mogul. Another fan tweeted, "Drake's gimme a hug is too hard. Drake was rapping and rapping. The Greatest." "Gimme A Hug is better than most artists entire catalogs," a X user added.

"Gimme a Hug" has ignited significant controversy due to its pointed references to his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. In the song, Drake labels Lamar a "small fish" akin to "Nemo," mocking his stature and artistic influence. This lyrical jab follows Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, where he delivered his Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us," intensifying their public rivalry. The dispute escalated when Drake initiated legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging defamation over Lamar's provocative lyrics. Despite the contentious content, "Gimme a Hug" has garnered widespread attention, further fueling discussions about the ethical boundaries of artistic expression in hip-hop.