Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Track, "Gimme A Hug" Goes No.1 On Apple Music

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 512 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game
Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Drake looks on during player introductions prior to the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's Valentine's Day gift takes over the charts.

As the anticipated Drake and PartyNextDoor collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, soars to the top of the charts, the album cuts top singles charts. On Saturday, February 15, it was announce that the breakout single, "Gimme A Hug," is currently the number-one song on Apple Music. The single leads the way for a complete song takeover on the Apple Music charts with Drake and PartyNextDoor's faces spread across the Apple Music platfrom. The anticipated album was released while Drake and Unviersal Music Group begin a high-profile legal battle following the rap star filing a defamation lawsuit against the label over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

"Gimme A Hug" has recevied great remarks on social media. Kanye West, Drake's rival, shared a tweet prasing the song. "Gimme a hug is incredible sheeeeeesh," tweeted the mogul. Another fan tweeted, "Drake's gimme a hug is too hard. Drake was rapping and rapping. The Greatest." "Gimme A Hug is better than most artists entire catalogs," a X user added.

More: Melyssa Ford Puts Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” In Instagram Bio Despite Joe Budden Diss

Drake & PartyNextDoor's "Gimme A Hug"

"Gimme a Hug" has ignited significant controversy due to its pointed references to his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. In the song, Drake labels Lamar a "small fish" akin to "Nemo," mocking his stature and artistic influence. This lyrical jab follows Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, where he delivered his Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us," intensifying their public rivalry. The dispute escalated when Drake initiated legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging defamation over Lamar's provocative lyrics. Despite the contentious content, "Gimme a Hug" has garnered widespread attention, further fueling discussions about the ethical boundaries of artistic expression in hip-hop.

To promote the song and album, Drake and PartyNextDoor covered couples' meals at fancy resturants in New York City and Houston. While in Australia, the duo would perform pop-up events to promote the album. Drizzy is currently on the Anita Max Win Tour. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is available everywhere via OVOSounds/Republic Records.

More: Drake & PartyNextDoor Treat New York City Restaurant Patrons To Free Meal Amid Album Success

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Party Next Door Live Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Treat New York City Restaurant Patrons To Free Meal Amid Album Success 1216
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 3.0K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake Fans Rejoice Over New PartyNextDoor Collab Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 1077
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 930