Drake liked several fans theories on social media that the rapper's new album is being hidden on Spotify. Several fans have voiced suspecion that searching for Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Spotify, it doesn't pop up. However, doesn't not receive the same issues when searching for Kendrick Lamar's GNX album. With Drizzy liking the tweet, a fan wrote, "So I search for Kendrick on Spotify and GNX pops up... Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PartyNextDoor and SSS 4 U doesn't pop up... Spotify on some bull*hit." The 6 God would like other tweets that resembled the same curiousity.

In recent months, Spotify has recognized Drake as the most-streamed rapper in the streaming platform's history. His music has countlessly topped streaming charts with his latest no exception. There has been no confirmation behind Spotify's delibrately hiding $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The latest theory follows fans discovering that requesting Siri to play Drake song on Apple Music leads them directly to playing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Drizzy shared the tactic in his new lawsuit against UMG.

Drake Issues With Spotify

Released on Friday, Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album acquired several accolades, including the second highest first-day streams debut of 2025. The album's fan favorites are "Nokia," "Gimme A Hug," and "Celibracy." The album would put Drake over Kendrick Lamar as the most streamed artist. All of the songs from the album would take over the Apple and Spotify charts.