Drake Likes Several Fan Theories That Spotify Is Hiding "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Album

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky
Apr 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Rapper and entertainer Drake (with towel) during the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Drake supports what the fans are saying.

Drake liked several fans theories on social media that the rapper's new album is being hidden on Spotify. Several fans have voiced suspecion that searching for Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Spotify, it doesn't pop up. However, doesn't not receive the same issues when searching for Kendrick Lamar's GNX album. With Drizzy liking the tweet, a fan wrote, "So I search for Kendrick on Spotify and GNX pops up... Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PartyNextDoor and SSS 4 U doesn't pop up... Spotify on some bull*hit." The 6 God would like other tweets that resembled the same curiousity.

In recent months, Spotify has recognized Drake as the most-streamed rapper in the streaming platform's history. His music has countlessly topped streaming charts with his latest no exception. There has been no confirmation behind Spotify's delibrately hiding $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The latest theory follows fans discovering that requesting Siri to play Drake song on Apple Music leads them directly to playing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Drizzy shared the tactic in his new lawsuit against UMG.

More: Drake & PartyNextDoor Take Over Our New “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Drake Issues With Spotify

Released on Friday, Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album acquired several accolades, including the second highest first-day streams debut of 2025. The album's fan favorites are "Nokia," "Gimme A Hug," and "Celibracy." The album would put Drake over Kendrick Lamar as the most streamed artist. All of the songs from the album would take over the Apple and Spotify charts.

Drizzy is touring overseas on the Anita Max Win Tour. On Sunday, it was announced that he will be headlining all three nights of Wireless Festival. It marks his return to the U.K. in seven years. He just returned to Australia and New Zealand after a decade. The battle for chart supremcy between the 6 God and King Kunta continues to wrage on. Lamar's "Not Like Us" is the number-one song on Spotify.

More: Melyssa Ford Continues To Revel In Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” Praise Despite Joe Budden Shade

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Achieves 2nd Highest Debut of 2025 4.3K
NBA: All Star Game Music Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Track, "Gimme A Hug" Goes No.1 On Apple Music 519
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 4.2K
Party Next Door Live Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Treat New York City Restaurant Patrons To Free Meal Amid Album Success 1224