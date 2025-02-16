Drake & PartyNextDoor Take Over Our New “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Our latest R&B Season playlist update includes plenty of new material from fan favorite artists, which arrived just in time for Valentine's Day. First up, Drake and PartyNextDoor finally unveiled their eagerly anticipated new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project marks Drake's first full-length release since his explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar. So far, it's received mostly positive reviews. The duo's song "Somebody Loves Me" and PND's "Deeper" stood out to us in particular, serving as the perfect additions to any cuffing season soundtrack.

Next up to land on our R&B Season playlist is SZA, who added various new tracks to the deluxe edition of her Grammy winning album SOS, Lana. This includes "Take You Down," a spicy track that fans have been waiting for an official release of for months. It was first teased back in March of 2023 and was expected to appear on Lana. Her manager Punch advised her to instead give it to fans as a gift over the holidays.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

The release was then postponed to January 6, and later pushed back to February 9 due to sample clearance issues. It ended up arriving shortly before she joined Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, a welcome addition to an already exciting night for her supporters. Last but certainly not least to secure a spot on our R&B Season playlist are Jacquees and DeJ Loaf. They recently dropped the sequel to their 2017 mixtape, F*ck A Friendzone. The project is jam-packed with sultry tracks, and even started some drama amid Jacquees' relationship with Deiondra Sanders.