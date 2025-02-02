The Weeknd Steals The Show On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Caroline Fisher 144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jessie Reyez, Coco Jones, Leon Thomas, and more also delivered.

Last week, music lovers got to enjoy new material from some of their favorite artists, and five tracks in particular landed on our R&B Season playlist. First up we have Jacquees, who teamed up with DeJ Loaf on Friday for the seductive single, "Favorite One." The artists' vocals take center stage in the intimate collab, blending effortlessly and leaving listeners wanting more. Luckily, it appears as though the duo has plenty on the way. They're gearing up to drop F*** A Friend Zone 2, a sequel to their 2017 tape F*** A Friend Zone. For now, its release date is still up in the air.

The next addition to our R&B Season playlist is Jessie Reyez, who recently delivered her new track "GOLIATH." Her sincere lyrics and stunning vocals make it an easy stand-out, and have her fans eager to hear what she'll have to offer on her next full-length release. Coco Jones also recruited Leon Thomas for a remix of her 2024 single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" on Friday, proving once again that they're a creative match made in heaven.

Read More: The Weeknd Unleashes Cinematic Music Video For “Open Hearts”

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Last but not least to make it on our R&B Season playlist is The Weeknd, who unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Friday. It boasts an impressive list of features from the likes of Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Playboi Carti, Anitta, and more. So far, the project has earned rave reviews from countless listeners, who feel as though he outdid himself with the final installment of his After Hours / Dawn FM trilogy.

His tracks "Enjoy The Show" with Future and "Cry For Me" were quick to become fan favorites. They both depict the pain of heartbreak along with the suffering that can follow. The Weeknd has previously indicated that Hurry Up Tomorrow could be his last project under his iconic moniker, making it a bittersweet milestone for the Canadian artist.

Read More: Metro Boomin Showers The Weeknd & MIKE DEAN With Immense Praise For "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music The Weeknd Makes His Grand Return On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1020
2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Show Music Ty Dolla Sign Sets Our "R&B Season" Playlist In "Motion" With His New Single 1178
Collage Maker-23-Apr-2023-12-17-PM-1606 Music The Weeknd & Future Create A "Double Fantasy" On Our "R&B Season" Playlist 1318
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Music Bryson Tiller, Swae Lee & Alicia Keys Hold Down Our "R&B Season" Playlist 2.0K