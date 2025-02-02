The Weeknd Steals The Show On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Last week, music lovers got to enjoy new material from some of their favorite artists, and five tracks in particular landed on our R&B Season playlist. First up we have Jacquees, who teamed up with DeJ Loaf on Friday for the seductive single, "Favorite One." The artists' vocals take center stage in the intimate collab, blending effortlessly and leaving listeners wanting more. Luckily, it appears as though the duo has plenty on the way. They're gearing up to drop F*** A Friend Zone 2, a sequel to their 2017 tape F*** A Friend Zone. For now, its release date is still up in the air.

The next addition to our R&B Season playlist is Jessie Reyez, who recently delivered her new track "GOLIATH." Her sincere lyrics and stunning vocals make it an easy stand-out, and have her fans eager to hear what she'll have to offer on her next full-length release. Coco Jones also recruited Leon Thomas for a remix of her 2024 single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" on Friday, proving once again that they're a creative match made in heaven.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Last but not least to make it on our R&B Season playlist is The Weeknd, who unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Friday. It boasts an impressive list of features from the likes of Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Playboi Carti, Anitta, and more. So far, the project has earned rave reviews from countless listeners, who feel as though he outdid himself with the final installment of his After Hours / Dawn FM trilogy.