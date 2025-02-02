The Weeknd Unleashes Cinematic Music Video For “Open Hearts”

The Weeknd recently dropped his new album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

Late last week, The Weeknd finally dropped his eagerly anticipated new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. So far, the project has been extremely well received by fans and peers alike, who haven't shied away from showing it love on social media. As the praise continues to roll in, the Canadian hitmaker has unleashed a new visual for his track "Open Hearts."

The video shows the performer being rushed somewhere in an ambulance before arriving at what appears to be an otherworldly theater, standing face to face with a different version of himself. The new video comes just a couple of days after he performed "Open Hearts" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It also follows the release of his "Red Terror" music video, which he shared with fans yesterday (February 1). Hurry Up Tomorrow is the third and final chapter of The Weeknd's After Hours trilogy. It's also potentially his last project under his iconic moniker.

The Weeknd Continues To Impress

During an interview with W Magazine in May of 2023, he revealed that he plans to move on from The Weeknd and embrace a new chapter. "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say," he told the outlet at the time. "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

He went on to chat with Variety last month, describing how he no longer wants to feel pressure to live up to the high expectations performing as The Weeknd comes with. "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for," he explained. "I feel like it comes with so much."

