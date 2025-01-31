The Weeknd Fans Can’t Get Enough Of New Album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Last night, The Weeknd finally unleashed the third and final chapter of his After Hours trilogy, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The long awaited project boasts appearances from Travis Scott, Future, Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, and more. X is currently flooded with fans' reactions to the album, and so far, it appears as though they're impressed.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow really is the goodbye album to The Weeknd man.. and it's all conveyed through revisiting the sounds and struggles that led him here, with glimpses of the future. All of the pain that got us here, and the pain of letting go. Goddamn you, Abel. What a conclusion," one listener tweets. "Abel expecting us to just say goodbye to the weeknd after putting an album this f*cking good out… you’re sick," another jokes.

The Weeknd Unleashes His Sixth Studio Album

Back in May of 2023, The Weeknd revealed that the project might be his last under his iconic stage name. "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say," he told W Magazine at the time. "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

He echoed this sentiment in an interview with Variety earlier this month, making it clear that he's no longer interested in living up to the high expections performing under the moniker entails. "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for," he admitted. "I feel like it comes with so much."

Social Media Users React To Hurry Up Tomorrow