The Weeknd To Follow “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Release With One-Night-Only Rose Bowl Performance

BYCaroline Fisher80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Weeknd's new album is just around the corner.

It's a big day for fans of The Weeknd, as the hitmaker recently made yet another exciting announcement. In a new post on X, he revealed that he'll be performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on January 25, 2025. According to a press release, the one-night-only show is set to feature “never-before-seen production," and include a stage that “will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience." Ticket sales are scheduled to begin on December 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

This is far from the only big news about The Weeknd supporters have gotten today, however. Just ahead of this announcement, he confirmed the release date for his eagerly anticipated upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The project is slated for release on January 24, just a day before the one-night-only show.

Read More: The Weeknd Confirms Release Date For New Album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The Weeknd To Perform Following Hurry Up Tomorrow Release

The album will be accompanied by a film of the same name, starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. It will follow the first two installments of his latest trilogy, 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM. It will also follow various singles including "Dancing In The Flames," "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti, and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta.

Hurry Up Tomorrow could also reportedly be the last album The Weeknd releases under his stage name. During an interview with W Magazine last year, he teased the idea of ditching the moniker in favor of his real name. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he explained at the time. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

Read More: Drake Demands xQc Shut Off The Weeknd's Music During Livestream

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...