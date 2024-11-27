The Weeknd To Follow “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Release With One-Night-Only Rose Bowl Performance

The Weeknd's new album is just around the corner.

It's a big day for fans of The Weeknd, as the hitmaker recently made yet another exciting announcement. In a new post on X, he revealed that he'll be performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on January 25, 2025. According to a press release, the one-night-only show is set to feature “never-before-seen production," and include a stage that “will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience." Ticket sales are scheduled to begin on December 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

This is far from the only big news about The Weeknd supporters have gotten today, however. Just ahead of this announcement, he confirmed the release date for his eagerly anticipated upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The project is slated for release on January 24, just a day before the one-night-only show.

The Weeknd To Perform Following Hurry Up Tomorrow Release

The album will be accompanied by a film of the same name, starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. It will follow the first two installments of his latest trilogy, 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM. It will also follow various singles including "Dancing In The Flames," "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti, and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta.