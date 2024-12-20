The Weeknd's Music-Based Film With Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan Gets Release Date

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" comes out soon.

The Weeknd will release his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 24, 2025, but that's not the end of his rollout for this blockbuster finale of the moniker's career. Moreover, Lionsgate is also putting out a film of the same name, which will star the Toronto superstar alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. It will reportedly release on May 16, 2025, Trey Edward Shults of Krishna and It Comes At Night will direct, and will apparently be a "musically driven psychological thriller." In fact, some rumors predict that it will be a soft reboot of Misery with Abel Tesfaye playing a famous singer and Ortega playing an obsessive stalker.

All of this is good news for fans of The Weeknd who want to celebrate the end of this After Hours trilogy with a bang, as it seems like they will have a lot to indulge in. It's been a big year for him even outside of the lack of an album drop, especially given his involvement in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. But that was more of a casual and arms-length effort, showing love to GNX and seemingly shading Drizzy all throughout.

The Weeknd performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 30, 2022. Entertainment The Weeknd Concert At State Farm Stadium. © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, though, all sights are set on Hurry Up Tomorrow, both the album and this film. "I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move," The Weeknd expressed in a teaser clip for the upcoming record. "I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am. Hurry Up Tomorrow."