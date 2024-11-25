Drake Demands xQc Shut Off The Weeknd's Music During Livestream

Drake doesn't want to hear The Weeknd.

Drake demanded that xQc turn off The Weeknd's hit song, "Starboy," while speaking with the Canadian livestreamer on Sunday night. "We got to switch this song off," Drake remarked during the broadcast, before breaking into laughter. "We gotta switch this one. Real 6ixers. Where the real Six at? We don't listen to that." xQc abided by his request and skipped the track. A clip of the moment is going viral on social media as the feud between Drake and The Weeknd intensifies.

"So Kendrick Future AND the weekend live in this guys head rent free," one user on X (formerly Twitter) responded to the clip. Another wrote: "He needs to stay quiet lmfao Kendrick dissed the braids out of him don’t make weekend do it too." Others wanted the two to make peace. "Seeing Drake act petty about The Weeknd in 2024 when they're both literally Canadian music legends just perfectly sums up why the Toronto music scene can't have nice things," one fan said.

Drake Performs With The Weeknd During "Nothing Was The Same" Tour

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 16: Drake and The Weeknd perform onstage during a date of Drake's "Nothing Was the Same" 2014 World Tour at Nottingham Capital FM Arena on March 16, 2014 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

The Weeknd wasn't the only artist Drake spoke on while speaking with xQc. He also downplayed Kendrick Lamar's disses against him while introducing himself to the audience. "I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend. Me, I do music, in case you don’t know. I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you’re wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it," he said. He later elaborated: "Nothing makes me uncomfortable, I’ve worked too hard to be uncomfortable. Nothing phases me, like I said, it takes only facts to fold me, fairytales don’t work."

Drake Disses The Weeknd

At another point, he labeled Steve Lacy his "fragile opp." In more wholesome news, he announced his first Australian tour in eight years, the Anita Max Wynn tour, which will kick off in February. Check out Drake's remark about The Weeknd below.