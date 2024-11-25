Drake Announces "Anita Max Wynn Australia Tour" Begins Same Day As Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Drake hits the road for Kendrick Lamar's biggest moment.

Drake plans to hit the road while Kendrick Lamar performs the Super Bowl halftime show. On Sunday's xQc Livestream, he announced that his "Anita Max Wynn Tour" will begin on February 9, 2025. The Australian tour kicks off the same day as Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. After Lamar was announced as the halftime performer, snubbing Lil Wayne, the halftime show has been trending. Kendrick was named as the upcoming performer after Lil Wayne voiced his desire to perform for his hometown crowd since the previous Super Bowl.

The rap star joined Nicki Minaj and Birdman in trolling NFL Super Bowl ambassador Jay-Z after Weezy lost out on the performance. Kendrick would address Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl comments on GNX’s intro, “wacced out murals.” After releasing three diss tracks last spring, including “Not Like Us,” Lamar took shots at Drake throughout the surprise album. Drake recently referenced a Kendrick Lamar line from "Euphoria" while commenting on popular streamer Pokimane's thoughts on him. Drizzy would respond to the stream with, "Is it the braids?"

Drake Will Be Out Of The Country For Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show

The tour announcements follow Drizzy’s comments on Kendrick Lamar’s new album and the current state of rap. On GNX, the 6 God said, “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it..” On the rap, he told xQc, “Rap music is weird now anyway.” Drizzy would also restrict The Weeknd's music from being played during the stream.

Throughout the last half-decade, Drizzy has consistently been on tour. The NFL allegedly asked him to perform thrice at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he declined. With eight studio albums, he has become the highest-streaming artist in rap. He is preparing a new joint album with PartyNextDoor, set to be released this fall. He released his latest solo album, For All The Dogs, in 2023.