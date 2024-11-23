Drake Allegedly Recites "Euphoria" In Response To Pokimane

Did Drake just reference "Euphoria"?

Drake seems unfazed by the new Kendrick Lamar album, but it's rumored that he referenced a line from "Euphoria" in response to the upset streamer Pokimane's comments. In a new clip released on Saturday (Nov. 23), Pokiemane expressed her concerns regarding the 6 God's new endorsement deal with betting brand Stake. “When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke, I’ma be honest, “ said the streamer. “Because I’ve been a little Drake fan girl, ya know, the Canadian blood running through my veins. And I still love his music … but, now, I don’t love him as much as a person.”

Drake would respond to Pokimane’s issues by commenting on a fellow streamer’s recap that many believe is a mockery of Kendrick’s “Euphoria.” On the Los Pollos stream, Drizzy commented, “I watched the clip what’s she mad about? Is it the braids??!?” Fans took the comments in many different ways. While the superstar referenced the song, he might be referring to the fact that he recently cut his braids. In “Euphoria,” Kendrick Lamar reference’s the hairstyle in the lines, “Cutthroat business, you got shit twisted / What is it? The braids?”

Released in April, the diss track has become one of the biggest songs of 2024. It broke the single-day streaming record for a rap song in 2024. The song was the original response to “Push Ups,” which also broke records. The 6 God would respond to “Euphoria” with “Taylor Made Freestyle” and “Family Matters.” Kendrick would open his iconic Pop-Out concert with “Euphoria.”