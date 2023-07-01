Pokimane Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Imane Anys, better known by her online alias, Pokimane, has become a household name in the world of online gaming and streaming. As of 2023, this Moroccan-Canadian internet personality has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth? Let’s delve into her journey.

Early Life And Entry Into Gaming

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Pokimane attends the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Born in Morocco on May 14, 1996, Pokimane moved to Quebec, Canada, with her family at the age of four. She developed a passion for anime and video games from a young age. After high school, she enrolled at McMaster University to study chemical engineering. However, her love for gaming led her to drop out and pursue a career in streaming full-time.

Rise To Fame On Twitch

Pokimane started her journey on Twitch in 2013, at the age of 17. She began by streaming her gameplay of League Of Legends, a popular online game. Her unique combination of skillful gameplay, engaging commentary, and a laid-back attitude quickly attracted a dedicated following. By 2017, she had amassed 450,000 followers, placing her among the top 100 most followed accounts on Twitch.

Recognition and Awards

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 15: Pokimane accepts the award for Twitch Streamer of the Year during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

Pokimane’s rise to fame did not go unnoticed. In 2017, she was awarded the Best Twitch Streamer of the year at the Shorty Awards. Her popularity also led to a cameo appearance in a trailer for a new League of Legends game mode. In 2020, she signed a multi-year exclusivity contract with Twitch, further solidifying her position as one of the platform’s top streamers.

Expanding Her Reach

While Twitch was her primary platform, Pokimane also expanded her reach to YouTube. She has multiple channels where she uploads edited clips of her gaming content, vlogs, and podcast clips. She was also a member and co-founder of OfflineTV, a collaborative YouTube channel aimed at creating a community among content creators.

Pokimane’s Net Worth

Pokimane’s net worth is a testament to her success as an internet personality. Her income primarily comes from her Twitch streams and YouTube channels. She also earns from sponsorships, partnerships, and her involvement in various gaming events. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.

Conclusion

Pokimane’s journey from a university student to one of the most influential figures in the gaming community is truly inspiring. Her success demonstrates the potential of online platforms like Twitch and YouTube in shaping careers and creating millionaires. As the digital world continues to evolve, we can expect to see more internet personalities like Pokimane making their mark.