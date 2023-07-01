NikkieTutorials Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Nikkie de Jager, more commonly known as NikkieTutorials, is a name that resonates with millions of beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Born in March 1994 in Wageningen, Netherlands, Nikkie’s journey to stardom began at the tender age of 14 when she started uploading makeup tutorials on YouTube. Her unique approach to beauty, coupled with her undeniable talent, quickly caught the attention of viewers around the globe.

Nikkie’s popularity skyrocketed in 2015 when her video The Power of Makeup went viral. This video, which encouraged viewers to embrace their natural beauty and use makeup as a tool for self-expression, resonated with many. She also had collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Adele on her YouTube channel. As a result of her success, by 2018, NikkieTutorials had amassed 10 million subscribers and over 900 million video views, solidifying her place as a leading beauty influencer.

Professional Endeavors And Collaborations

Nikkie’s success extended beyond YouTube. She enrolled in makeup courses at the B Academy in Amsterdam and later joined the Colourfool Agency as a professional makeup artist. In 2013, she took on the role of head makeup artist for the TV series, I Can Make You a Supermodel.

Her influence in the beauty industry led to collaborations with renowned beauty brands such as Maybelline, Too Faced, and Ofra. These partnerships further increased her visibility and influence, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Accolades and Recognition

Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, Presenter of the Eurovision Song Contest speaks during the dress rehearsal of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, on May 21, 2021. – – Netherlands OUT (Photo by Sander Koning / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Nikkie’s talent and influence have not gone unnoticed. In 2017, she won the 9th Annual Shorty Award for YouTube G*ru and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty. These awards are a testament to her impact on the beauty industry and her ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

NikkieTutorials Net Worth In 2023

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 13: Nikkie Tutorials attends the Meet Marc Jacobs Beauty & Global Artistry Ambassador, Nikkie Tutorials at Sephora Times Square on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Modern Luxury)

As of 2023, Nikkie de Jager’s estimated net worth stands at a staggering $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is a testament to her hard work, talent, and influence in the beauty industry. It’s important to note that net worth estimates are calculated using data from public sources and, when available, private tips and feedback from celebrities or their representatives.

Conclusion

NikkieTutorials’ journey from a young girl uploading makeup tutorials on YouTube to a global beauty influencer is nothing short of inspiring. Her estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023 is a testament to her talent, influence, and entrepreneurial spirit. As she continues to inspire millions with her unique approach to beauty, there’s no doubt that her star will continue to rise.