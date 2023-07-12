In the world of social media influencers, Avani Gregg is a name that resonates with millions. Born on November 23, 2002, in Brownsburg, Indiana, Gregg has carved a niche for herself as an internet personality, makeup artist, and TikToker. Her journey to stardom began with her TikTok account, where she posted a variety of content, including comedy, dance, and challenge videos. This platform served as a launchpad for her career, catapulting her into the limelight and earning her a fanbase of over 24.6M million followers.

A Look Into Avani Gregg’s Career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Avani Gregg attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Before her rise to fame, Gregg was a level 10 gymnast. However, a back injury forced her to quit gymnastics, paving the way for her social media career. In 2019, she joined The Hype House, a social group comprising other TikTok creators such as Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Daisy Keech. This association further boosted her popularity, establishing her as a prominent figure in the TikTok community.

Avani Gregg’s Net Worth in 2023

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Avani Gregg attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

As of 2023, Avani Gregg’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This impressive figure is a testament to her success as a social media influencer and internet personality. Moreover, her income sources are diverse, ranging from her TikTok account to her YouTube channel, where she boasts over 200,000 subscribers.

Avani Gregg’s Other Ventures

Apart from her social media career, Gregg has also made her mark in the acting industry. She appeared on the Brat web TV series “Chicken Girls” as Gemma, further diversifying her portfolio. Moreover, she has collaborated with other creators, including James Charles and Addison Rae, enhancing her visibility and reach in the digital space.

The Influence of Avani Gregg

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on November 9, Avani Gregg is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Avani Gregg’s journey is a testament to the power of social media in shaping careers and creating wealth. Her success story serves as an inspiration to many young individuals who aspire to make a name for themselves in the digital world. With her creativity and unique content, Gregg has not only amassed a significant net worth but also influenced millions of followers worldwide.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avani Gregg’s net worth in 2023 stands as a testament to her hard work, talent, and the power of social media. With a net worth of $3 million, she is indeed a force to reckon with in the world of digital influencers. As she continues to create and inspire, there’s no doubt that her influence and net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.