Addison Rae, a name synonymous with the rise of social media influencers, has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This staggering figure is a testament to social media platforms’ power and their influence in today’s digital age.

Born on October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana, Addison Rae Easterling’s journey to stardom began with her passion for dance. She started attending dance classes at a young age, and by six, she was competing in dance competitions nationwide. However, her decision to share her dance videos on TikTok in 2019 catapulted her to global fame.

The Rise Of Addison Rae

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Addison Rae attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Addison’s dance videos quickly gained traction on the platform, and within a few months, she had amassed over a million followers. Recognizing the potential of her growing popularity, she dropped out of Louisiana State University, where she studied sports broadcasting, and moved to Los Angeles to focus on her burgeoning entertainment career.

Addison’s net worth is primarily attributed to her earnings from brand endorsements, sponsorships, and partnerships with high-profile brands. In 2020, she was reported to be the highest-earning TikTok personality in the world, with $5 million in pre-tax earnings. This figure rose to $9 million in 2021, further solidifying her position as one of the most influential personalities on the platform.

Expanding Her Horizons

Addison Rae in Michael Kors at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Her partnerships with brands such as American Eagle, Reebok, Hollister, and L’Oreal have significantly influenced her earnings. In addition to brand endorsements, Addison has also launched her cosmetics line, Item Beauty. She has served as its Chief Innovation Officer in addition to brand endorsements.

Beyond TikTok, Addison has successfully expanded her influence to other platforms, amassing massive followings on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. She has also ventured into acting, debuting in the Netflix reboot of She’s All That, titled He’s All That. Additionally, in 2021, Addison signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, indicating her intention to further her acting career. She also released her debut single, “Obsessed,” marking her entry into the music industry.

Addison’s Real Estate Investments & Philanthropy

Part of Addison’s net worth is invested in real estate. She reportedly owns a $3-million mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana, California. The property, which she purchased in 2019, features six bedrooms, an infinity pool, marble countertops, and a large walk-in closet, and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. Further, despite her young age, Addison has shown a commitment to philanthropy. In 2020, she won an all-star Mario Tennis Aces video game tournament, the Stay At Home Slam, and donated her $1-million prize to the charity No Kid Hungry.

The Future Of Addison Rae’s Net Worth

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Addison Rae speaks onstage during the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Like many public figures, Addison has had her share of controversies, including speculation about her political affiliations and criticism for handling Covid-19 precautions. However, she continues to focus on her career and philanthropic efforts. In conclusion, Addison Rae’s estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023 is a testament to her influence and success as a social media personality. Her story inspires many young individuals who aspire to turn their passion into a lucrative career.