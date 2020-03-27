Addison Rae
- Pop CultureAddison Rae Dad: Who Is He And Why Is He Controversial?Explore the controversies surrounding Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, and the impact on their family's dynamic. By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureWho Is Addison Rae? Everything You Need To KnowAddison Rae transformed her TikTok stardom into an empire that includes music, acting and business.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAddison Rae Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)Explore Addison Rae's journey from early life to TikTok stardom, her achievements, ventures, personal life, and more.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAddison Rae Adidas: What Was The Controversy?Explore the Addison Rae Adidas controversy, its impact, and the challenges influencers face in the age of social media scrutiny.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearAddison Rae Promotes Debut "AR" EP In A Tutu & Sparkly BraAre you here for the TikToker/actress making her move into the music industry?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAddison Rae Net Worth 2023: What Is The TikTok Star & Influencer Worth?Explore Addison Rae's journey to fame, her earnings from brand endorsements, acting ventures, and her estimated net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAubrey O'Day Shades Bhad Bhabie & Addison Rae For Not Having TalentThe Danity Kane hitmaker dragged the two social media influencers in a new interview.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsAddison Rae Said To Be "Mortified" Amid Her Mom's "PR Relationship" With Yung GravyAn insider close to the 26-year-old pointed out that his usual type is "young f*cking blonde girls, like Tana Mongeau."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwitter Feels For Addison Rae After Yung Gravy Makes Out With Her Mom At VMAsMonty Lopez, Addison Rae's father and Sheri Eastling's estranged husband, thanked Yung Gravy for "taking the leftovers." By Aron A.
- Relationships26-Year-Old Yung Gravy Smooches Addison Rae's 42-Year-Old Mom At The VMAs"[I'm] into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs," the Minnesota rapper said of his unexpected romance with Sheri Nicole Easterling.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAddison Rae Responds To Drake Posting Photoshopped Image Of Her HandDrizzy's latest photo dump also included multiple appearances from Tristan Thompson.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Posts Epic Met Gala Selfies With Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert & Many MoreLil Nas X knows EVERYBODY. By Taylor McCloud
- PoliticsMel Gibson & Addison Rae Boldly Embrace Trump At UFC 246The "Braveheart" actor appeared to salute the former president while the TikTok star couldn't help but introduce herself to Trump. By Aron A.
- SportsAddison Rae Decimated On Twitter After Getting UFC Broadcast JobAddison Rae had a bad day on Twitter after her snarky post.By Alexander Cole
- GossipAddison Rae Addresses Jack Harlow Dating RumorsAddison Rae says she's single after sources reportedly confirmed that she was dating Jack Harlow.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBarstool's Dave Portnoy Beefs With Bryce Hall After Lil Yachty FiascoFresh off of his spat with Lil Yachty, Bryce Hall is now getting into it with the man behind Barstool Sports.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsLil Yachty Wants No TikTok Smoke With TikTok Star Bryce HallLil Yachty continues to troll TikTok star Bryce Hall after namedropping his "TikTok girlfriend" Addison Rae on DJ Scheme's album. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureForbes Reveals TikTok's Biggest Earners With Addison Rae LeadingMaybe The Kid LAROI was onto something... By Noah John
- SportsKyle Kuzma Tries To Get TikTok Star Addison Rae's AttentionKyle Kuzma is making good use of the quarantine by shooting his shot at TikTok stars.By Alexander Cole
- NewsThe Kid LAROI Shoots His Shot At TikTok Influencer "Addison Rae"16-year-old Australian rapper The Kid LAROI goes for broke and shoots his shot at Addison Rae with his new song.By Alex Zidel