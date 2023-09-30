Who Is Addison Rae? Everything You Need To Know

Addison Rae, born Addison Rae Easterling on October 6, 2000, is a multifaceted talent who has taken the world by storm. From her humble beginnings in Lafayette, Louisiana, to her meteoric rise as a social media sensation, singer, dancer, and actress, Addison's journey is nothing short of inspirational.

In 2019, Addison's life took a dramatic turn when she began sharing dance videos on the video-sharing app, TikTok. Her infectious energy and captivating moves quickly garnered attention, and in no time, she amassed over 88 million followers. This impressive feat places her as the fourth most-followed individual on TikTok. By August 2020, Forbes recognized her as the highest-earning TikTok personality, and she later secured a spot on the prestigious 30 Under 30 list for social media influencers.

Read More: Addison Rae Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)

Musical Pursuits

Not one to be pigeonholed, Addison ventured into the music industry in 2021. She inked a joint publishing deal and soon after released her debut single "Obsessed." This track was a precursor to her debut self-titled EP, AR.

Read More: Addison Rae Net Worth 2023: What Is The TikTok Star & Influencer Worth?

Acting Endeavors

The year 2021 also marked Addison's foray into acting. She starred in the Netflix original film He's All That, a modern, gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic She's All That. Her acting journey didn't stop there. She's slated to appear in upcoming films like Thanksgiving and Animal Friends.

Read More: Addison Rae Responds To Drake Posting Photoshopped Image Of Her Hand

Personal Life

Delving into Addison's personal life, she was born to parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling. She has two younger brothers, Enzo and Lucas Lopez, and an older half-sister, Macye Neumeyer. Addison's parents, who divorced and later remarried, also have a significant presence on TikTok.

Addison's passion for dance began at a tender age of six, and she competed in various dance competitions nationwide. Before her TikTok fame, she briefly attended Louisiana State University (LSU) to study sports broadcasting. However, the allure of Los Angeles and the potential of a blossoming TikTok career led her to drop out and move to the city of dreams.

Read More: The Kid LAROI Shoots His Shot At TikTok Influencer “Addison Rae”

Business Ventures

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Addison Rae attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Apart from her artistic pursuits, Addison is a savvy businesswoman. She launched her cosmetics line, Item Beauty, where she plays a pivotal role as the Chief Innovation Officer. Collaborating with Madeby Collective, Addison oversees the majority of the products under the brand.

Read More: The TikTok Music Takeover

Public Image And Collaborations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Addison's success on TikTok opened doors to numerous collaborations with renowned brands like Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister, and American Eagle. Her partnership with American Eagle for their #AExME Back to School '20 campaign was particularly noteworthy as it was the brand's first virtual photoshoot, conducted in Addison's bedroom due to the pandemic.

However, like many celebrities, Addison has faced her share of controversies. In 2022, she faced backlash for a post deemed offensive to the Christian community, which she later removed.

Read More: 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Hottest Looks

Conclusion

Addison Rae's journey from a regular college student to a global sensation is a testament to the power of social media and the opportunities it can present. With her talent, business acumen, and the support of her family, Addison Rae continues to shine and inspire millions worldwide.