Addison Rae Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)

Born on October 6, 2000, Addison Rae Easterling is an American social media sensation, actress, dancer, and singer. As of September 2023, she is 23 years old. Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Addison was brought up by her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling. She grew up alongside her younger siblings, Enzo and Lucas Lopez. Interestingly, both of Addison's parents have a significant presence on social media, with her mother boasting over 14 million followers.

Addison's journey to stardom began on TikTok, where her engaging dance routines quickly caught the attention of millions. With a whopping 87.8 million fans, she stands as the fourth most-followed individual on the platform. But her success wasn't just a stroke of luck. From a young age, Addison showcased a keen interest in dance, participating in competitions across the nation. Her passion extended to gymnastics and cheerleading during her high school years. After completing her education at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, Addison enrolled at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, aiming to pursue sports broadcasting. However, the allure of TikTok and the rapid growth of her account led her to Los Angeles, where she embraced a full-time career in social media.

Achievements And Recognitions

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: Addison Rae is seen on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Addison's meteoric rise on TikTok paved the way for her to join the renowned LA-based collective, The Hype House, alongside other notable TikTok personalities. Her influence didn't go unnoticed. In August 2020, Forbes crowned her the highest-earning TikTok personality, thanks to collaborations with brands like American Eagle, Reebok, and L’Oreal.

2021 was another landmark year for Addison. She graced Forbes' "30-Under-30" list, bagged a Streamy Award, and received nominations for multiple People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice Awards. Moreover, she ventured into acting, playing Padgett Sawyer in the remake of the 1999 teen comedy, "She's All That." Music enthusiasts also saw the release of her debut single, "Obsessed."

Beyond TikTok: Addison's Expanding Empire

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Addison Rae celebrates National Burger Day at the friends and family preview party for the new Irv's Burgers on May 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Apart from her TikTok fame, Addison has ventured into various business endeavors. She has launched a cosmetics company and a fragrance brand, adding to her impressive portfolio. Her net worth, as of now, stands at an estimated $15 million.

Furthermore, Addison's acting career has seen a significant boost. She's gearing up to lend her voice in the movie Spy Cat and has secured a role in Paramount's upcoming film, Fashionista. With appearances on shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the onset of her singing career, Addison's valuation seems poised for growth.

Personal Life And Philanthropy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Omer Fedi, winner of multiple awards such as Song of the Year for 'Mood' and Songwriter of the Year, and Addison Rae attend the 70th Annual BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

In the realm of personal relationships, Addison was previously linked with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall. However, as of now, she's in a relationship with Israeli musician, Omer Fedi. Beyond her professional and personal life, Addison has showcased her philanthropic side. After winning a Mario Tennis Aces tournament in January 2021, she donated her $1 million prize money to the "No Kid Hungry" charity.

Controversies and Criticisms

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Addison Rae attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England.

Like many celebrities, Addison hasn't been immune to controversies. Her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon sparked criticism when she performed viral TikTok dances without crediting the original creators. Additionally, her interactions with former POTUS, Donald Trump, led to speculations about her political inclinations.

In Conclusion

From her humble beginnings in Louisiana to becoming a global sensation, Addison Rae's journey is a testament to the power of social media in shaping careers. As she continues to expand her horizons, fans and critics alike eagerly await her next move. At 23, Addison Rae has already achieved more than many do in a lifetime, and the future looks even brighter for this young influencer.