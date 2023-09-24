Addison Rae Adidas: What Was The Controversy?

Addison Rae, a name synonymous with TikTok fame, found herself embroiled in a controversy that left the internet buzzing. With a massive following of over 88 million on TikTok, Rae's every move is under the microscope. And in August 2022, a particular Instagram post of hers stirred the pot, leading to widespread debates and discussions.

On August 2, 2022, Addison Rae took to Instagram to share a promotional post for Adidas. The image showcased her in a Holy Trinity bikini from the Praying clothing brand. The bikini top had the words "Father" on one side and "Son" on the other. Although the bikini bottoms weren't visible in the post, they bore the words "Holy Spirit." This post, intended to confirm her partnership with Adidas, didn't sit well with a section of her audience.

Immediate Backlash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Addison Rae celebrates National Burger Day at the friends and family preview party for the new Irv's Burgers on May 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The reactions to the post were swift and polarized. While many showered Rae with compliments, calling the photo a "home run," others found it disrespectful. Comments like "Sad what ya'll do for money" and "Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions?" flooded in. The negative sentiments grew so strong that Rae decided to delete the post a day later. However, by then, the damage was done.

Interestingly, Rae wasn't the only celebrity to face backlash for wearing the Holy Trinity bikini. Christina Aguilera had posted a video of herself in the same bathing suit, albeit with the words in French, a few days prior. She too faced criticism for her choice.

Bad Timing For Addison

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Addison Rae attends WIF Honors celebrating Women “Forging Ahead” in Entertainment, sponsored by Max Mara, at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara)

The timing of this controversy couldn't have been worse for Addison Rae. Just weeks before this incident, she was already in the news due to another scandal involving her family. A 25-year-old woman named Renee Ash had come forward, claiming she had an affair with Addison's father, Monty Lopez, who was 46 at the time. Ash alleged that Lopez had misled her about his marital status and had promised a future together.

This back-to-back scandal scenario intensified the scrutiny on Rae. While the controversies surrounding her Adidas partnership and her family eventually died down, the repercussions were evident. Rae hasn't collaborated with Adidas since the incident. Additionally, her relationship with her parents seems strained, though the exact dynamics with her brothers, Enzo and Lucas Lopez, remain uncertain.

Conclusion

In the age of social media, where every post can become a headline, celebrities and influencers like Addison Rae tread a fine line. The Addison Rae Adidas controversy serves as a reminder of the power of public opinion and the importance of being mindful of cultural and religious sensitivities. While Rae's intent might not have been to offend, the incident underscores the need for brands and influencers to be more cautious in their promotional endeavors.