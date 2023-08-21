Addison Rae Promotes Debut “AR” EP In A Tutu & Sparkly Bra

When Addison Rae first began posting videos on TikTok several years ago, it’s unlikely that the young multi-talent ever envisioned her career would reach the heights it has today. She currently boasts 37.4M Instagram followers and continues to come across exciting new opportunities to work with other stars and expand her network. One of her most recent collaborations came in the form of a song called “2 die 4” featuring Charli XCX, which appears on the model’s debut AR EP.

The five-track effort arrived this past New Music Friday (August 18), following “Obsessed” being released as a single. Besides her work with the “Boom Clap” hitmaker, Rae also showed us her vocal talent on titles like “I got it bad,” “Nothing On (But The Radio),” and “it could’ve been u.” Thus far the reviews of AR have been notably favourable, with many expressing excitement to see what will come next from the Louisana-born creative.

Addison Rae Celebrates AR‘s Arrival in Style

Rae has been doing a great job of promoting her EP on IG, sharing a photo dump with behind-the-scenes party shots that show her turning up in a tutu and sparkly bra. “So much love and gratitude. Can’t help but get emotional,” the young woman wrote in the caption of a post from last Friday. “💋💋💋💋 you are ALLLLL 2 die 4.” In the comments, some are already declaring the He’s All That star as the new “Queen of Pop,” and that she’s here to save the genre.

She’s only 22 years old, but already Addison Rae has created a diverse resume for herself in various industries. Of course, she got her start thanks to TikTok, but we’ve also since seen her in a Netflix original, and now, doing more work on her music. Read all about Addison’s net worth at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

