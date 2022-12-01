While recently interviewing with SiriusXM, Aubrey O’Day shared her true thoughts on the current music industry compared to years past. Mentioning social media stars Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie, the Danity Kane singer bluntly urged the public to “stop pretending they have talent.”

Referring to Beyoncé’s recent Rennaissance album, the “Show Stopper” songstress said, “Beyoncé can release a genius album, and the two biggest artists that have huge record deals are Addison Rae and Bhad [Bhabie].”

“Okay, let’s stop pretending they have talent, please. I don’t know what they did, I don’t the dances that she did on TikTok, I’m sure they were very impressive,” O’Day added.

Referring to the intense training she and other Danity Kane members went through on the MTV reality show Making The Band, she continued to question their musical capabilities.

“Maybe she should go with Gil and learn Janet Jackson’s choreography like we had to, or stand in front of Diddy, Jay-Z, or LA Reid and sing and prove yourself every day like I had to,” she shared. “Nowadays, the gatekeepers are gone. Everybody thinks they’re a star.”

O’Day then admitted that she and other stars who worked hard for their careers have a “chip” on their shoulders about the current state of entertainment.

After being featured on the third season of Making The Band in 2005, O’Day, along with Dawn Richard, D. Woods, Shannon Bex, and Aundrea Fimbres, released their debut self-titled album the following year.

They followed it up two years later with Welcome to the Dollhouse, which featured the hit song “Damaged.”

The girl group went on to have a series of breakups and reunions, first splitting up in 2009 before announcing upcoming music at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

After an alleged fight one year later, the group once again broke up. In 2018, Danity Kane revealed they were going on tour, but only with O’Day, Bex, and Richard. The trio released their new song, “Neøn Lights,” in 2019.

O’Day has also tried her hand at a solo career, singing a deal with SRC/Universal Motown Records in 2011. The singer-dancer later debuted several EPs and singles by herself.

Returning to reality television in 2021, the 38-year-old joined BET Presents: The Encore, which spotlighted former girl group members like 3LW’s Kiely Williams and Blaque’s Shamari Fears.

Do you agree with O’Day’s opinion on today’s music industry? Share your take in the comments below.