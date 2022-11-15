She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.

The drama began after Danielle Bregoli shared some video selfies to her Instagram Story. In the clips, she sports long, sleek blonde hair, a Cuban link chain, and a simple glam makeup look that emphasizes her lips and brown eyes.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Immediately, some viewers took offence to the noticeably darker skin tone the 19-year-old was sporting. Though she says otherwise, some accused Bhabie of attempting to make herself look more like a Black woman for clout.

“Is this the ‘catch me outside’ girl?” someone asked. “She literally got a whole Black woman face, smh.” Another person wrote, “They love trying to make themselves look Black.”

Others suggested that it’s time to implement a gatekeeping strategy when it comes to Black beauty tips. “This is why we need to do a better job at gatekeeping. I’m tired of the blackfishing and profiteering off what they ‘think’ Black is, only for these same people to turn around [and] change their whole persona when it suits them.”

This is why we need to do a better job at gatekeeping, I'm tired of the blackfishing and profiteering off what they "think" Black is, only for these same people to turn around change their whole persona when it suits them🙄 — Maury_Sexy_Decoy💋👠 (@MichMelle92) November 14, 2022

The “22” artist heard her haters loud and clear and didn’t hold back when addressing their comments on her Story. “Don’t y’all ever ask me again why I don’t [be] on IG,” she began.

“I don’t make no money on here, I don’t need to [be] on here. I do it for my fans, but y’all take it too far every time. It’s honestly sad and weird,” Bregoli vented.

Since she spoke about her stance on the matter, others have been chiming in in defence of the rap diva. “Honestly, she doesn’t look Black to me. She’s been acting the way she act but I wouldn’t say she act Black,” one highly liked comment left on @theshaderoom’s post says.

“Because being ghetto isn’t the definition of being Black. Y’all are confusing stereotypical things that you don’t want to be called onto her. She is doing wtf she wants. Get out her business.”

Do you think Bhad Bhabie was blackfishing us? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

