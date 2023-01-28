To car lovers, vehicles can almost feel like children. It’s easy to form emotional attachments to them, particularly the luxury models, as they carry you through monumental parts of life. Earlier this weekend, Bhad Bhabie had to say a tragic goodbye to her first-ever whip after totalling it in an accident.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker shared a photo of the black car. Its front passenger end is obviously destroyed. Through the windshield, the airbag is visible after deploying to protect passengers.

Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

“I’m beyond devastated,” Bhabie wrote to her millions of followers in the caption. “My first car totalled and over with. If the car wasn’t so heavy, Tilan would probably [be] dead,” she revealed, speaking on her close friend and skin care specialist, @tilan_milan.

She went on to say, “This was my first car accident and I’m still shook up. [I] don’t even wanna get in a car ever again. This experience sure showed me who really give [a f*ck] and who don’t!”

“Thank God I wasn’t driving [because] I wouldn’t have [known] what [the f*ck] to do,” her post concluded. It remains unclear who was in control of the vehicle at the time of the incident. However, it does sound like all patrons thankfully made it out without injuries.

As we previously mentioned, the upload is no longer available on Bhabie’s Instagram feed. On her Story, however, some new messages have appeared for fans and haters.

“First of all, I delete all my [posts] all the time, y’all just looking for a reason,” she began ranting over a black screen. “But anyways, my bad. Forgot I need to keep y’all out my business [because] everything I tell y’all is just a gateway for y’all to drag me. Shit is weird!!!”

On a second slide, she continued, “My [posts] have been deleted, y’all just don’t pay attention [facepalm emoji.”

@bhadbhabie/Instagram Story

@bhadbhabie/Instagram Story

After her childhood stint on Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie has gone on to make a name for herself thanks to various personal endeavours. Her rap career has brought in some fans, but it’s the Florida native’s OnlyFans that really got the world talking.

Earlier this month, the controversial starlet shared her thoughts on those who subscribed to her NSFW paid page on her 18th birthday. Read everything she had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

