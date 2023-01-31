Since its 2016 inception, OnlyFans has become a way for people all over the world to make money from their content. Some people use it to offer an exclusive look into their personal life. However, it’s primarily a place for sex workers to safely earn a living.

In recent years, there’s been a rise in celebrity profiles appearing on the often-explicit platform. Bhad Bhabie notably made upwards of $50 million on her account, which she previously launched following her 18th birthday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Iggy Azalea also took her audience’s advice earlier this year, creating an OnlyFans profile of her own. It’s primarily being used to promote her upcoming Hotter Than Hell project. It remains unclear exactly how much the mother of one has made so far. Previously, she did deny circulating claims of making over $300K in 24 hours.

It seems as though FBG Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, is also joining the club. She obviously has no shame about promoting her page. “That’s what I’m talking about, my content fire as hell,” she told viewers during a live stream session. “And I’m grown, and I can do what I wanna do,” she later reminded them.

DJ Akademiks shared a recording of the late rapper’s mom talking on his own page, earning plenty of interesting comments. “I can hear Durk now. The opps died now they mommas doin’ OnlyFans,” one user joked.

Others wrote “Whoever buys that is down all the way bad,” and “Duck rolling in his grave rn, mom’s goin’ crazy.” Regardless of what the haters have to say, Weekly has made it clear that she’s happy and confident in her decision to sell content.

It remains unclear whether Duck’s mother flaunts everything she’s got on OnlyFans, but earlier this month, Blueface made it known that he still earns a pretty penny without showing off his private parts.

Find out how much the reality star made in 2023 here, and let us know if you’ll be subscribing to Weekly’s profile in the comments.

