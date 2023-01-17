Iggy Azalea fact-checked recent reports about her earnings on OnlyFans.

Following the launch of her OnlyFans page, Iggy Azalea was rumored over a quarter million dollars within a 24-hour span. And while many ran with the story, Iggy shut down these claims.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 31: Recording Artist Iggy Azalea performs onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 31, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

“Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” Iggy tweeted on Monday. The tweet came in response to SayCheese’s report that she earned $307K in a day.

Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

Iggy Azalea revealed last week that she was launching an OnlyFans page as part of her Hotter Than Hell project. The “Fancy” artist currently charges $25 a month for a subscription to her page.

The rapper explained that she didn’t expect to team up with the content subscription platform. However, she said that it became a perfect opportunity to launch her “biggest project to date.”

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 16: Iggy Azalea performs during Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer tour at Amway Center on October 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date,” she said in a statement. “Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”

Iggy’s OF page offers exclusive pictures, videos, music, poetry, and illustrations. She explained that she shaped her OF page after Madonna’s Sex book. At the end of the year, she similarly plans to release a coffee table book.