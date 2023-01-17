Iggy Azalea Reacts To Report That She Earned $307K On OnlyFans In The First Day
Iggy Azalea speaks out following reports that she earned over $300K in her first day on OnlyFans.
Iggy Azalea fact-checked recent reports about her earnings on OnlyFans.
Following the launch of her OnlyFans page, Iggy Azalea was rumored over a quarter million dollars within a 24-hour span. And while many ran with the story, Iggy shut down these claims.
“Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” Iggy tweeted on Monday. The tweet came in response to SayCheese’s report that she earned $307K in a day.
Iggy Azalea revealed last week that she was launching an OnlyFans page as part of her Hotter Than Hell project. The “Fancy” artist currently charges $25 a month for a subscription to her page.
The rapper explained that she didn’t expect to team up with the content subscription platform. However, she said that it became a perfect opportunity to launch her “biggest project to date.”
“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date,” she said in a statement. “Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”
Iggy’s OF page offers exclusive pictures, videos, music, poetry, and illustrations. She explained that she shaped her OF page after Madonna’s Sex book. At the end of the year, she similarly plans to release a coffee table book.