Her OnlyFans account has been heating up the internet, but Iggy Azalea is calling out false reports about how much money she’s made. Celebrities have taken over OnlyFans since the 2020 pandemic, and recently, Azalea shared that she, too, would be earning a pretty penny on the platform.

Alleged images have leaked online, and people have been reacting widely to her uploads. Some social media outlets have also shared speculative reports about how much money she’s earned, and the rapper is shutting down misinformation.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 31: Iggy Azalea performs onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 31, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

A Twitter user named “Pop Tingz” shared that Iggy’s makeup artist revealed the rapper made $4.2 million in two weeks. Azalea was quick to clap back.

“FALSE. That isn’t a real tweet. No one on my team would EVER do that,” she replied. “[And] y’all really need to stop lying! it’s not the way earning on onlyfans works stat wise.“

“You can’t earn ALL THAT in subscriptions & yet only $512 dollar in messages,” Azalea further stated. “Whoever made that up, you failed. Just know if I ever discuss what I earn it will be in Forbes. With loveeeeee!”

The “Hotter Than Hell” partnership with OnlyFans is supposed to run until the end of the year. Subscribers will reportedly receive exclusive content—and it’s more than just racy photos of the Australian beauty.

