Addison Rae Dad: Who Is He And Why Is He Controversial?

The world of social media influencers is rife with drama, and Addison Rae, a prominent TikTok superstar, is no exception. At the heart of her family's recent turmoil is her father, Monty Lopez. But who exactly is Monty, and why has he become such a controversial figure?

Born on November 24th, 1975, in Louisiana, Monty Lopez is not just Addison Rae's father but has also become a social media sensation in his own right. Louisiana, known as the Bayou state, is not only Monty's birthplace but also where he met his wife, Sheri Easterling. It's also where their famous daughter, Addison, was born on October 6th, 2000. While Monty and Sheri played a significant role in Addison's upbringing, their on-and-off relationship during her childhood years was a notable aspect of her early life.

Read More: Who Is Addison Rae? Everything You Need To Know

The Scandal: Monty's Secret Affair

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Monty Lopez is seen on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The tranquility of Addison's family life was shattered when Monty's secret relationship with a 25-year-old model named Renee Ash came to light. Monty reportedly misled Renee into believing that his relationship with Sheri had ended, leading her into an affair. This revelation, first brought to the public's attention by Renee herself via anonymous TikTok videos, caused a rift in the Lopez family, leading Monty and Sheri to separate.

Read More: Addison Rae Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)

Renee Ash: The Other Woman

Renee Ash, like Addison, is a social media influencer, boasting a significant following on Instagram. Rumors of Monty's infidelity had been circulating for a while, but it was only when Renee and Monty were seen together in public that the truth of their relationship became undeniable. Renee later revealed that Monty had convinced her he was in the process of divorcing Sheri. The aftermath of this revelation saw Renee distancing herself from Monty, regretful of the pain caused to Addison and Sheri.

Read More: Addison Rae Adidas: What Was The Controversy?

Monty's Perspective on the Affair

Monty's response to the entire situation has been a mix of reflection and defiance. He took to TikTok and other social media platforms, sharing videos that hinted at his feelings about the affair. Some of these videos and images, allegedly taken both before and after his separation from Sheri, have further fueled the controversy.

Read More: Addison Rae Net Worth 2023: What Is The TikTok Star & Influencer Worth?

Addison Rae's Stance On Her Father's Actions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Addison Rae attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Despite her global fame, Addison hasn't been immune to the emotional toll of her family's issues. While she hasn't spoken extensively about her father's actions, her decision to unfollow him on social media, especially after he was seen communicating with a 19-year-old girl, speaks volumes. However, Addison's professional life remains unaffected, as she continues to be a dominant force in the world of social media influencers.

Read More: Addison Rae Said To Be “Mortified” Amid Her Mom’s “PR Relationship” With Yung Gravy

The Aftermath: Sheri's New Relationship

In a twist to the tale, Sheri Easterling began a relationship with rapper Yung Gravy after her separation from Monty. Monty's reactions to this new relationship have been far from supportive. From challenging Yung Gravy to a boxing match to making derogatory remarks about Sheri on social media, Monty's actions have only added to the controversy surrounding him.

In conclusion, the world of social media often blurs the lines between personal and public, and the Lopez family's situation is a testament to that. While Addison continues to shine in her career, the actions of her father, Monty Lopez, serve as a reminder of the challenges that come with living life in the spotlight.