Lilly Singh Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Lilly Singh, a Canadian YouTube personality, comedian, actress, talk show host, and motivational speaker, has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth. Known online as “IISuperwomanII,” Singh began her YouTube journey in 2010, and by 2023, she had amassed nearly 15 million subscribers. Her videos, often parodying Punjabi culture and featuring her fictional parents, Paramjeet and Manjeet, have received tens of millions of views.

YouTube Earnings And Beyond

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 03: Lilly Singh attends ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Singh is one of the highest-paid personalities on YouTube, earning around $8 million annually from her online endeavors. However, her income is not limited to YouTube. Singh has ventured into more traditional forms of media, hosting A Little Late With Lilly Singh, an NBC talk show. She also acted as an executive producer for the project. She has also written books, appeared in documentaries, and toured globally.

Read More: Kayla Itsines Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Early Life And Career

Portrait of Canadian YouTube celebrity Lilly Singh, New York City, New York, September 23, 2018. (Photo by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Born on September 26, 1988, in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada, Singh was raised in a Sikh family that emigrated from India. After graduating from York University in Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, she began making YouTube videos. Her channel, initially called “IISuperwomanII,” was a testament to her childhood belief that she could accomplish anything.

Singh’s career took off after she created a second channel, “SuperwomanVlogs,” which documented her daily life and provided behind-the-scenes footage from her main videos. She also began appearing in Indian films and collaborated with other artists on music videos.

Read More: Joanna Stevens Gaines Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Expanding Horizons

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 24: Lilly Singh attends the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on July 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

In 2015, Singh embarked on an extensive world tour, A Trip to Unicorn Island, which combined comedy, music, dancing, and more. The tour was later documented in Singh’s first feature film of the same name. She later relocated to Los Angeles in 2016. She continued to expand her career, booking voice acting roles, cameo roles, and launching her own production company.

Read More: Huda Kattan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Mental Health Advocacy And Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Internet personality Lilly Singh attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Singh has been open about her struggles with mental health and depression, revealing that she began her YouTube career as a coping mechanism. She also became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2017, devoting a significant portion of her time to fighting for children’s rights. Singh created her own campaign, GirlLove, which aims to end bullying among girls.

Read More: Emma Chamberlain Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Real Estate Investments

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 24: Lilly Singh attends the American premiere of Atomic Blonde, starring Oscar award-winning actress Charlize Theron, at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel on July 24 in Los Angeles, California. Stoli Vodka is the vodka of Atomic Blonde, in theaters July 28. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Stoli Vodka)

In 2016, Singh purchased a townhome in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $1.5 million. Four years later, she upgraded to a large estate in Studio City, California, for $4.1 million. The San Fernando Valley property boasts almost 6,400 square feet, a pool, a BBQ area, and an elevator.

Read More: Celeste Barber Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer & Comedian Worth?

Conclusion

Lilly Singh’s net worth of $20 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. From her beginnings as a YouTube personality to her current status as a global influencer, Singh’s journey is an inspiring example of success in the digital age.