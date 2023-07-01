Kayla Itsines, an Australian personal trainer, fitness influencer, author, and entrepreneur, has made a significant impact on the global fitness industry. Her journey from a humble personal trainer in South Australia to a global fitness sensation is nothing short of inspiring. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at an impressive $70 million, according to Gorilla Overview.

The Rise Of A Fitness Empire

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Kayla Itsines leads a workout on day 1 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground)

Itsines’ fitness empire took off in 2014 when she launched her fitness program, which quickly gained traction worldwide. Her fitness app, Sweat, has been instrumental in her success, with hundreds of thousands of people globally completing workouts through it.

Her influence extends beyond her app, with over 50 million followers across various social media platforms. Itsines has also conducted sold-out stadium BootCamp tours in over 15 cities. This run further solidified her status as a leading fitness influencer.

Early Life And Career

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Personal trainer Kayla Itsines attends day 2 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground)

Born on May 21, 1991, in Adelaide, South Australia, Itsines was always active in fitness and physical activities. A health scare at the age of 15 led her to the gym, where she discovered her passion for fitness. After graduating as a Master Trainer from the Australian Institute of Fitness at 18, she began her career at a women’s gym in Adelaide.

Itsines’ breakthrough came in 2013 when she launched her company, Bikini Body Training, with her then-boyfriend, Tobi Pearce. The pair released the Bikini Body Guides in January 2014. The BBG became a massive success with over a million downloads by October 2014.

Other Ventures And Achievements

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Personal trainer Kayla Itsines attends day 2 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground)

Itsines’ success didn’t stop there. In 2015, she embarked on the “Kayla Itsines Bootcamp World Tour,” leading free group fitness classes in numerous cities worldwide. She also published two books, The Bikini Body 28-Day Eating and Lifestyle Guide in 2016 and The Bikini Body Motivation & Habits Guide in 2017.

Her fitness program, BBG, provides meal plans and 28-minute high-intensity workouts. It reached number one in the App Store within a year of its launch in 2015.

Itsines’ achievements have been recognized by various organizations. In 2017, Forbes named her the top Fitness Influencer. Additionally, Time Magazine included her in their list of the “30 Most Influential People On The Internet.”

Personal Life

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 13: Kayla Itsines poses during the Witchery White Shirt Campaign Launch on April 13, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Itsines’ personal life has also been in the public eye. She and Tobi Pearce, who was the CEO of their fitness company, were together for eight years and have a daughter. They announced their separation in August 2020. Itsines is currently engaged to Jae Woodroffe, a fitness influencer and co-founder of the fitness app Sweat.

Kayla Itsines’ Net Worth

Itsines’ net worth is a testament to her success as a personal trainer and fitness influencer. Her wealth has been accumulated through various ventures, including her fitness app, world tours, TV appearances, magazine covers, and her YouTube channel. Supplement and fitness brands also contribute significantly to her wealth.

In conclusion, Kayla Itsines’ net worth in 2023 is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and passion for fitness. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and a clear vision, one can achieve great heights.