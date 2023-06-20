Celebrities have plenty of tactics for making sure they always look their best. Two of those routes that many have taken in the past are plastic surgeries and expensive personal trainers. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Latto discussed facing this crossroad for herself. While she has gotten plastic surgery before in the past, Latto said in the interview that she decided against doing it again. She’s instead confident that turning to a personal trainer to help her nail down the right routines is the best way to stay in her absolute best form.

Recently there’s been yet another discussion about the safety of plastic surgeries. Wild ‘n Out star Jacky Oh passed away earlier this month after reportedly undergoing a combination of surgeries in Miami. Just a few days ago the plastic surgeon involved spoke out for the first time since her tragic death. His failure to mention her directly in the statement rubbed some of her family members the wrong way. Given those events, it’s unsurprising that Latto and some others are having second thoughts about their plastic surgeries.

Latto Opting For More Natural Way To Stay In Shape

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Rapper Latto performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Latto has released two new singles this year. She led off 2023 with “Lottery” alongside Lu Kala and followed it up with “Put It On Da Floor.” A few weeks ago Cardi B joined her for a remix of the latter which is fittingly called “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The song debuted at #13 on the Hot 100 last week and already has over 6 million streams on Spotify. The song attracted even more attention yesterday when Yung Miami dropped her own verse over the songs beat in an Instagram post.

Last week we learned that Latto was stretching her talents even further into the world of TV. She will make a cameo appearance alongside NLE Choppa in the final season of Grown-ish. What do you think of Latto’s decision to hire a personal trainer instead of undergoing plastic surgery? Let us know in the comment section below.

