Drake's "Push-Ups" Hits Impressive New Streaming Milestone

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The song crossed the 100 million streams threshold.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been a massive commercial pull. The back and forth spawned multiple top 10 hits, numerous 20 hits, and even a few number ones. The two songs that kicked things off, "First Person Shooter" last year and "Like That" earlier this year both debuted at the top spot on the Hot 100. The former spent multiple weeks at the top spot and is still just outside the top 10 on this week's edition. "Euphoria," "meet the grahams," "Family Matters," and "Push-Ups" are all also still included on this weeks Hot 100.

It's that final track "Push-Ups" that has reached a new milestone this week. The song peaked at number 17 on the Hot 100 and currently sits at number 74 in its 5th week. In the meantime, it's also racked up tons of streams on Spotify. The song just became Drake's most recent to hit 100 million streams. While the incredible achievement is rare for most artists, Drizzy has an astonishingly large collection of them. "Push-Ups" is his 248th song to reach 100 million streams, which is more than double any other rapper has on the platform. Unsurprisingly, Drizzy currently sits as the #7 most-streamed artist on Spotify this month.

Drake's Incredible Streaming Achievements

The achievements of nearly every other song in the beef are dwarfed by Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." It became yet another song to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100 last month. It's stuck around in the top 5 ever since and is expected to remain there for at least the next two weeks. It also broke multiple records, even ones held by Drake, for its Spotify streams in the first 24 hours.

What do you think of "Push-Ups" hitting 100 million streams on Spotify in the wake of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar? Do you think it's impressive that he has more than twice as many songs hitting that milestone as any of his contemporaries? Let us know in the comment section below.

