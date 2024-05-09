Kendrick Lamar's Discography Sees Massive Streaming Boost Following Drake Feud

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has been a massive commercial success for both rappers. Both the songs that started it all "First Person Shooter" last year and "Like That" back in March debuted at the number one spot on the Hot 100. In fact, "Like That" spent a full three weeks at the top spot. Early diss tracks from the beef like "Euphoria" and "Push Ups" both debuted inside the top 20 of the Hot 100. "euphoria" is currently battling with Tommy Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" for the top spot on the charts next week. But the most impressive commercial performance of the bunch may be yet to come with Kendrick's "Not Like Us" already breaking records and likely due for a big summer.

But the diss tracks aren't Kendrick's only songs racking up streams. His back catalog is already pretty substantial on Spotify with multiple songs like "Money Trees," "All The Stars," and "LOVE" currently sitting at over a billion streams. His first number one hit as a primary artist "HUMBLE" has racked up more than 2 billion streams on the platform. According to Chart Data, Kendrick's back catalog has seen a nearly 50% increase in total streams from this time last week. The beef turns out to not just be boosting diss tracks, but also reminding fans how much they love some of the conscious rapper's classic hits. Check out the report below.

Kendrick Lamar Gets Beef-Induced Streaming Bump

The heated intensity of the beef between the pair has divided rappers observing what's going down. Some, like Wyclef Jean, are in support of a grudge match. He claimed that "anything goes" in a rap battle and that the pair had every right to go after each other's personal lives. Questlove on the other hand spoke out against the beef even going as far as to declare hip-hop "dead."

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar getting a nearly 50% boost in streams in the week following the peak of his beef with Drake? Do you think either artist has another song in them or both are ready to let things rest? Let us know in the comment section below.

