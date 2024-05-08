Questlove Says "Hip-Hop Is Truly Dead" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud

Questlove says no one is winning in the war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and that the antics from the battle show that hip-hop is "dead." He shared his take on the beef in a post on Instagram, on Tuesday, following a dramatic weekend that included both artists dropping several diss tracks aimed at one another.

“Nobody won the war,” he wrote. “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop truly is dead.” In the caption of the post, he added: “Here We Are Now…Entertain us?”

Lamar and Drake have been beefing since the release of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," back in March. On the song, Lamar called out both Drake and J. Cole for mentioning him on "First Person Shooter." In the time since, Lamar and Drake have dropped several diss tracks aimed at one another. Last weekend, the drama peaked when the two dropped "Family Matters" and "Meet The Grahams" on the same night. Through the rest of the weekend, Lamar dropped "Not Like This," which Drake followed up with "The Heart Part 6." On the songs, both made vile accusations about one another. The drama has remained quiet in the days since as fans have been arguing over the winner.

