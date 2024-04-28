Questlove Loves Motown Version Of Drake's "Push Ups" But Isn't Picking Sides In The Feud

Questlove shared an edited version of Drake's diss track, "Push Ups," that presents the song as if it came from Motown. While he was loving the comedic version of the song, the legendary Roots drummer made sure not to take sides in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"The only dog I got in this game is the mofo who enabled that pregnant pause on 'make some drums n^*^%”————like they way he leaned into 'druuuuuuuums…….' man, even my self esteem went down. This one song made me miss every uncle I ever had in my life……like that voice you hear (70s babies) through clinched teeth like 'If you don’t GIIIIIT!!!……..' like you know you already gonna get that benny hill smack in the back of your head walking on your way to the pre whuppin b4 he tell you pops what you and Big Mark & Weeski did to Miss Janie’s back window throwin that pink rubberball like a baseball."

Questlove Speaks At The Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Questlove concluded by reiterating that he's not taking sides in the feud. "@champagnepapi even you gotta love this jawn. (For the record I’d rather see yall collabing but I’m out this game)," he wrote. Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section of the post as well. Check out the Motown edit of Drake's "Push Ups" below.

Questlove Reacts To Motown Version Of Drake's "Push Ups"

Drake originally released "Push Ups" as a response to Kendrick Lamar's diss on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." He targeted several other artists he's been feuding with as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Questlove on HotNewHipHop.

