Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: "Like That" & "Push Ups" Disses Locked In Streaming War

There are a lot of different ways and metrics of "winning" by which you could look at the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. While many would say that it's all about the quality of the diss tracks themselves, we are among too large (and divided) of a hip-hop fanbase to not consider that folks care about numbers more as arguments. Moreover, now that "Push Ups" is finally on streaming, many folks are curious as to how it will perform against "Like That" commercially dominating the game to this day. Although K.Dot can't touch Drizzy numbers-wise in general, this would be a curious showdown to witness because we might not expect the results.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks spoke to the close nature of this race, albeit in a dismissive way, on Twitter yesterday (Sunday, April 21). "Drake 'Push Ups' expected to out stream Metro Boomin, Future and Kendrick Lamar 'Like That' for this week," he wrote on the social media platform, later posting screenshots of his tweets on Instagram. "'Like That' might still chart higher on the final billboard chart however because of radio play which heavily affects the charts." "Hollyyyy," Ak captioned the IG post. "Might be a chart show down as well for this next week." Keep in mind that "Like That" has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts for three weeks straight.

DJ Akademiks Reports On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Streaming Showdown

As far as other diss tracks or ways in which Drake and Kendrick Lamar could go head-to-head commercially, this is really the only thing they have to consider specifically related to their beef. The "Taylor Made Freestyle" probably won't make it onto streaming thanks to the Tupac and Snoop Dogg A.I. verses, but anything's possible at this point. Of course, fans are still comparing them commercially and artistically in other areas, which they've vaguely spoken on in their disses. They recently had blockbuster tours, albums in the 2020s decade, wildly different label deals, etc.

Meanwhile, everyone is very curious to see how the Compton lyricist manages a response... if at all. Does he want to wait the exact same time his opponent waited to clap back at "Like That" or is his follow-up track really taking this long to craft? Let us know your predictions on that, and thoughts on all of this, down in the comments section below. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

