Victor Wembanyama Explains Why He Refused Drake's Offer To Get Up On Stage

Victor Wembanyama is already living up to the massive expectations everyone had for him in the NBA. Wemby and the San Antonio Spurs were far from the playoffs, but Wemby had a rookie season to be remembered. Wembanyama capped off his rookie season with a jaw-dropping performance against Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Wemby put up 34 points in a comeback win, clearly cementing his Rookie of the Year award.

Wembanyama has been a wonder even before he stepped onto an NBA court. The hype around him had sports fans and celebs turning out in droves to watch him play. Drake has been on the Wemby train early, linking up with the rook back in October. Drake is a known NBA superfan. He's reps his Toronto Raptors any chance he gets. Stories about Wemby's leadership ability and off-the-court demeanor have been coming out. The biggest story involves how the rookie phenom turned down joining Drake on stage at the rapper's concert.

Victor Looked Out For Teammates At Drake Concert

According to JJ Redick, Victor Wembanyama has been a model teammate in the mold of Tim Duncan, even as a rookie. JJ said, "There was a Drake concert…. and he got asked to come up on stage.... Wemby was like 'can my teammates come up on stage with me?'... And Drake's camp was like no. And he's like, 'then I don't want to do it.'" It shows a lot of maturity to pass up on linking with Drake at his concert. The expectations that have been put on Wemby have been astronomical, but he has lived up to the hype. Additionally, the rookie has shown that he knows the people he shares the court with are important and that he wasn't ready to be a leader.

Drake has met up with Wemby before, so there's likely no beef there. Wemby was still at the concert but just didn't get up on stage. Maybe it was a calculated move on Wemby's part not to get dragged into the many feds Drake is in right now. Whatever the case, it's a good example of somebody knowing they are the top dog on their team and making sure everybody under him is happy. Victor is a team-first guy, even if his team could only get 22 wins in the season.

