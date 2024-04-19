Drake Finally Drops "Push Ups" On Streaming Services

Well, after folks were wondering whether Drake's "Push Ups" diss would ever drop on streaming services, its awaited arrival today (Friday, April 19) shows us why. Moreover, the beat here is a little more fleshed-out than the original version that leaked, and it looks like this is just another way for him to pressure Kendrick Lamar and company to respond. Also, it's quite interesting that Drizzy dropped the same day that Taylor Swift chose to release her new album The Tortured Poets Department considering that he previously named her on wax as his only commercial release competition. We'll see once next week's charts come out whether this will dethrone "Like That," the song that ignited this whole debacle, for Billboard's No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, and whether either will be able to compete with the superstar songwriter.

However, we know that it might be a bit difficult on paper for Drake's officially released version of "Push Ups" to dethrone Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin's "Like That" from that top spot. After all, the song has remained at No. 1 for three weeks straight, holding up against even a new Beyoncé album and plenty of other hyped releases. But that being said... this is the 6ix God we're talking about here, one of the most (if not the most) commercially successful hip-hop artist of all time. As such, we doubt that he will have much of a hard time finding massive commercial success with this diss track dropping on DSPs.

Read More: Victor Wembanyama Explains Why He Refused Drake’s Offer To Get Up On Stage

Drake's "Push Ups" Hits DSPs After Almost A Full Week: Stream

Elsewhere, Aubrey Graham is also doing his best to troll his opposition and goad them into trying to beat him. Some of it's been very effective, such as his social media back-and-forths with Rick Ross. As for Drake's attempts to elicit a reaction (or suppress one) from Kendrick Lamar, it's a bit more up in the air considering that K.Dot is decidedly not an online person at all. We probably won't hear from him again until he actually decides to drop something, and whether that's a response track or something else entirely is a mystery.

Meanwhile, what do you think about "Push Ups" finally landing on streaming services? How has the track and its shots aged for you in the last week, and how would you assess the scoreboard right now considering The Boy's gleeful Internet drama-stirring? In any case, drop your takes down in the comments section below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake Shows Up For Nicki Minaj At Toronto Show