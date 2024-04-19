Drake Shows Up For Nicki Minaj At Toronto Show

Drake is always supporting his friends.

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the history of music. Overall, his records speak for themselves. Although some like to pontificate on whether or not he is the best hip-hop artist of all time, there is no doubt that his influence is felt. During his come-up, there were certain artists he was linked to thanks to label affiliation and overall chemistry. One such artist was none other than Nicki Minaj. He and Nicki have maintained their friendship over the years, and they still support each other's endeavors.

In fact, Drake came through for Nicki in a big way the other day. While trying to get into Montreal, she was having trouble with the border. As she explains, Drake made a few boss calls and was able to get her in. Although she started her Montreal show extremely late, she was able to get in her set, and move on to Toronto where she performed last night. As it turns out, Drake pulled up to last night's show, and could be seen in one of the loges up top. He seemed to be having a good time, and it was cool to see him supporting a friend.

Drake In The Building

After all, the Scotiabank Arena is a place that he is most definitely accustomed to. The Toronto arena is home to the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moreover, Drake has performed countless shows there at this point. One day, he will probably have some sort of jersey in the rafters over there. Either way, despite all of his recent feuds, he seems to be enjoying life, and living on with business as usual.

Let us know what you think of this showing of support from Drake towards Nicki Minaj, in the comments section down below. Do you think that they have another collaboration in the tuck? Have you been to Nicki's tour? If so, what city? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

