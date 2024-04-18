Nicki Minaj Claims Late Concert Start In Montreal Was Due To This Malicious Reason

As is expected for any massive trek, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 world tour hasn't been without its hiccups here and there. Still, she and her team have been able to work through them gracefully and effectively, leading to overall praised performances and a consistent run that's been able to handle technical and logistical problems well. However, the Trinidadian superstar insinuated on Twitter on Wednesday night (April 17) that something more malicious was taking place to "sabotage" her concerts. For those unaware, she arrived later than expected at her Montreal show that night due to flight delays and cancellations, plus processes upon arrival that she explains in the tweet below.

"Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58pm," Nicki Minaj tweeted. "Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares A Mid-Tour Family Photo With Her Husband And Son

Nicki Minaj Claims She Overcame Sabotage For Her Montreal Pink Friday 2 World Tour Stop Last Night

"Today, we asked if we could leave at 1pm," Nicki Minaj continued. "They said no, we could leave at 3pm. Then they said that won’t work, we’d need to leave at 5pm. ?!?!!!!! Yup. For a 930pm show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were 'STILL FUELING'. At 630pm, they said they were 'still fueling' (for an hour & a half flight) When we did get to Canada, they did a bunch of stuff they didn’t do the last 2 times I came for the OVO FEST. They started searching through my personal purses. Usually they take me to the car with my purses & check the bigger luggage. Nope. Not this time.

More Nicki Tweets

"They know I have a show, they know we’re 20 mins away. They know we don’t have a police escort. The sabotage be real but GOD IS REALER," she concluded. "I’ll be on stage in 15 mins. Barbz, I can’t wait to see you. We’re going to have a magical night. Love you. My apologies. I’m going to get to the bottom of this when I get off stage." "Like I SAID. A MAGICAL F&$!NG SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!" the 41-year-old wrote on the social media platform after the show was over. "#GagCityMontreal was ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! From START to FINISH. HAHAHHAAAAAAAAABWAHAHAHA!!!!! YOU CAN’T STOP ME YOU WILL NEVER STOP ME ALL YOU’LL do is CURSE YOURSELF!!!!!! You ain’t know?!?!!! Well watch." For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Praised By PETA For Her Vegan Sneakers