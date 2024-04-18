Nicki Minaj Shares A Mid-Tour Family Photo With Her Husband And Son

Nicki Minaj is currently right in the middle of her Pink Friday 2 world tour. She's playing shows in support of her newest album which dropped late last year. It arrived on the back of already successful singles like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleaze." The album spawned even more hits with tracks like "FTCU" and "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert sticking on the charts for months following its release.

She's been taking to social media to share updates with her fans throughout the tour. That's come in the form of Twitter space, Instagram livestreams and posts to both platforms. That's why fans were excited to see a new post on her Instagram that once again gave them a peek at Nicki's son Papa Bear. In fact, it showed off her entire family together. "Go PAPA!!!!! Mommy & Daddy loveeeee youuuuuuuuuuuu 🫶🏽" the caption reads. It features numerous pictures of the trio inside a restaurant including some adorable shots of Papa Bear. Check out the adorable family photos below.

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans To A Family Photo

Nicki recently emerged from a legal battle over her husband Kenneth Petty's ability to join her on tour. She's about to head off internationally for the next leg of her tour and Petty needed a judge's permission to join her given his history of legal troubles. Earlier this week he got that permission. Through that lens it's easy to see how this most recent Instagram post could be seen as celebrating on Nicki's part.

Nicki's fans are feverishly anticipating an upcoming remix she's teased repeatedly. In the comments of nearly every post she shares fans are desperate for news on a remix of "FTCU" with Sexyy Red that she first announced earlier this month. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's new photo dump with pictures of her husband and son? Do you plan on seeing her on any of the remaining Pink Friday 2 world tour stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

