Joe Budden Supports Nicki Minaj By Taking A Trip To Gag City

Joe Budden is someone who is largely known as a hater on the internet. However, he is also a huge fan of certain artists. Overall, one artist he has always supported is none other than Nicki Minaj. While the two have certainly butted heads over the years, Joe always finds himself supporting her when he can. Ultimately, one of the best ways to support an artist is by going to their shows. Luckily for Budden, Nicki has been on tour as a way to support her latest project, Pink Friday 2. In fact, last night she was in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

In the video clip down below, you can see that Joe Budden was at the show, sitting fairly close to the front. Someone was able to capture a video of the podcast host, who seemed to be pretty early to the show. Clearly, he wanted to make sure he got in his seat before things got too hectic. Of course, it should come as no surprise that Nicki was able to sell out this show. She even has two more outings at the Barclays Center, and fans are expected to come out in droves.

Joe Budden Enjoys The Show

At this stage in her career, Nicki continues to impress. She has been rocking out this tour, and there was also quite a bit of praise for her Rolling Loud performance. At this point, it seems clear that there is no taking her off the throne, even if some are hellbent on doing so. Hopefully, Joe had a good time, and we get to hear about it on his podcast.

Let us know what you think of Joe Budden and his support for Nicki Minaj, in the comments section down below. Have you been to the latest Nicki Minaj tour? If so, what city did you go watch her in? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

