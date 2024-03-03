Joe Budden Walks Back Beyonce Criticism

Joe Budden has apologized to Beyonce for his criticism of her latest single, "Texas Hold 'Em." In a previous episode of his podcast, he refused to speak on the track because he’s “not a country music critic.” The single was one of two country songs Beyonce dropped by surprise during the Super Bowl.

“I want to apologize to Beyonce,” Budden said. “I like that song, I like the other song too, but I like that song a lot. And let me tell you something, let me be totally phony and get on the total opposite of everything I said the first time. If the rumors are true, if Beyoncé is covering that Dolly Parton song. If that little rumor is true — ’cause Dolly just tweeted yesterday and that tweet ain’t out of nowhere, if Beyonce does that? Oh my God. Get Mason Ramsey to open up!”

Read More: Joe Budden Suggests Beyoncé Fans Thought "Renaissance" Was "Mid"

Beyonce Meets Dua Lipa At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While the song topped the Billboard Hot 100, Joe Budden hasn't been the only voice to criticize the genre pivot for Beyonce. Azealia Banks also recently admitted she isn't a fan of the move. “You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again,” Banks said on social media. “There’s a theatrical element to country music !!! Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from jay-z !!! It’s giving big time musical grift… [Y]ou’re just really not hitting the button.” Check out Budden's comments on "Texas Hold 'Em" below.

Joe Budden Apologizes To Beyonce

The single for Beyonce comes as she prepares for the release of her next album, tentatively titled Act II. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Top The Country Charts Thanks To "Texas Hold 'Em"

[Via]