Nicki Minaj Brings Out Big Sean For Detroit Concert

Nicki Minaj brought out Big Sean in his hometown of Detroit over the weekend while she performed on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. While on stage together, the two performed their 2011 hit collaboration, “Dance (A$$) Remix,” among other tracks.

Afterward, Sean thanked Nicki for the opportunity in a video on social media. “That show was crazy,” he began. “I appreciate her bringing me out, doing our slaps. She gave me a whole set for real which was fun for the whole city. It’s been a minute. I’ma be back performing too for the NFL Draft. If you in Detroit, f*ck with me… Shout out to the Barbz. Shout out to everybody who was at gag city tonight, Little Caesars Arena. It was fun, dog. I’ll see y’all soon.”

Read More: Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Impressive Twerking Skills To Nicki Minaj Throwback

Big Sean & Nicki Minaj Perform At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nicki Minaj (L) and Big Sean perform onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite the fun night, it’s been a bit of a rocky road for Minaj on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in recent days. While trying to get into Canada for a show in Montreal, she ran into difficulties getting through the border. She ended up being three hours late for the concert and thanked Drake for helping her make it at all. “Drizzy he made a couple calls for me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She brought out Drake during her performance in Toronto.

Big Sean Joins Nicki Minaj On Stage

Check out Minaj’s performance with Big Sean above and be on the lookout for his appearance at the NFL Draft later this week. Also, be sure to keep up with HotNewHipHop for further updates on Nicki Minaj and her ongoing tour. She's set to continue performing through July with shows in Berlin, London, Paris, and more in the coming months.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Claims Late Concert Start In Montreal Was Due To This Malicious Reason

[Via]